Decoding Kiara Advani's Bridal Look: Real Swarovski Crystals, Special Nod To Sid-Kiara's Fav Place And More

NOT ONLY should one applaud Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's flawless wedding, It's unimaginable how they just kept it very simple while still making it gorgeous. In a tiny wedding at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have put an end to rumours about their romance with romantic photos from their wedding day.

Only immediate relatives and close friends attended the wedding, which was held in an environment of extreme security. One of the greatest fashion designers in both Bollywood and other cultures, Manish Malhotra, created the looks worn by Kiara and Sidharth. Alongside her true love, Sid, Kiara Advani looked lovely without giving it a second thought. She radiated the light of a million suns, which might dim the bright sun.

Given how close Kiara and Manish Malhotra are to one another, it is understandable why she would pick the gorgeous colour pink for her wedding. Kiara looks stunning and sparkling in her blush-pink bridal lehenga, which is embellished with sequins and rhinestones.

In addition to all of that, her jewellery radiated etheric energies and offered a touch of refinement, simplicity, and elegance. The rest was made up for by her jewellery, which was adorned with emeralds and diamonds. A dewy complexion, delicately lined eyes, mascara, and bare lips make up Kiara's well-known distinctive makeup style. Kiara had the right sleek hairdo with the roses on it, minimal makeup, and a queenly appearance.

Manish Malhotra and Kiara Advani met while they were filming the hugely successful movie Shershah. They recently made their love public on Instagram, and the internet went crazy over that clip. They have such a lovely love story.