December Festivals 2022: Check Dates, Significance Of Moksha Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti And Other Festivals Here

THE HINDU months of Margashirsha and Pausha, which all fall in December this year, are both famed for national and local celebrations. December saw various religious celebrations, including Saphala Ekadashi, Dattatreya Jayanti, Gita Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadashi, and many others. Here is the entire list for December.

1. It is Gita Jayanti on December 3, 2022. The Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, one of the holy books of Hindus, was created on the Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha, in the month of Margashirsha. The 5159th anniversary of the Gita will be observed this year.

2. The date of Moksha Ekadashi is December 3, 2022. This vrat, also known as the Mokshada Ekadashi, is observed by all followers of Lord Vishnu from Dashami Tithi evening to Dwadashi Tithi morning.

3. On December 4, 2022, Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed. The goal of this vrat, which is observed by all followers of Lord Vishnu, is to achieve moksha, or freedom from the cycle of birth, life, and death.

4. December 5, 2022, is designated as Hanuman Jayanti. The Trayodashi Tithi, Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, or the anniversary of Lord Hanuman's birth, is the day on which the Kannada people celebrate this event.

4. 2022's Pradosh Vrat is scheduled for December 5th. On the Trayodashi Tithi of the lunar fortnight, all followers of Lord Shiva observe a complete daylong fast, lasting from sunrise to sunset. The major goal of this vrat is to thank Lord Shiva for protecting humanity from danger.

5. On December 6, 2022, there will be a note for Karthigai Deepam. It is a Tamil festival of lights that is observed during the period of Karthigai Nakshatram. It is devoted to Lord Shiva and Lord Karthikeya, his son.

6. December 7, 2022, is designated as Dattatreya Jayanti Day. The Lord Dattatreya, who is thought to be an incarnation of the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, celebrates his birth day on the Purnima Tithi of the Margashirsha month.

7. On December 8, 2022, Annapurna Jayanti and Bhairavi Jayanti will be observed. The Mother Goddess is worshipped in her Annapurna avatar on this day of Margashirsha Purnima. As the goddess who provides food to her followers, she is venerated. This is where Annapurna gets its name.

8. On December 11, 2022, Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed. The Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on the Chaturthi tithi, Krishna Paksha. All followers of Lord Ganesha observe a daylong fast that is only broken when they see the moon at night.

9. On December 19, 2022, Saphala Ekadashi is scheduled. Every one of Lord Vishnu's followers observes a vrat from Dashami Tithi's evening to Dwadashi Tithi's dawn. To achieve moksha, or freedom from the cycle of birth, life, and death, is the main goal of keeping this vrat.

10. The date of Pradosh Vrat is December 21, 2022. On the Trayodashi Tithi of the lunar fortnight, devotees of Lord Shiva fast from sunrise to sunset. The major goal of this vrat is to thank Lord Shiva for protecting humanity from danger.

11. The birthdate of Skanda Shashti is scheduled for December 28, 2022. On the Shashti Tithi of the lunar fortnight, all followers of Lord Karthikeya observe a vrat to honour Lord Skanda, also known as Murugan or Subramanyan.

12. The anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated on December 29, 2022. The 356th anniversary of the birth of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, will be celebrated this year by Sikhs all over the world.