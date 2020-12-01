This month is filled with festivals and lined up vrats like Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Vivah Panchami and Somvati Amavasya. Check out the list of Vrats and festivals that are going to fall in December 2020:

With the onset of the new month December, the Gregorian month has come to an end and that means new beginnings are going to take place. According to Hindu tradition, this month is known as Margashirsha. The first day of Margashirsha begins with the first day of December as per the Purnimant calendar. This month is filled with festivals and lined up vrats like Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Vivah Panchami and Somvati Amavasya. Check out the list of Vrats and festivals that are going to fall in December 2020:

What is the start and end date of Margashirsha 2020?

The Margashirsha month begins today on December 1 and will end on December 30.

December 2020 Margashirsha Maas festival list:

December 03, Day: Thursday: Sankashti Chaturthi

07 December, Day: Monday: Kal Bhairav Jayanti

December 10, Day: Thursday: Utpanna Ekadashi

December 12, Day: Saturday: Shani Dosha Vrat, Krishna Paksha

December 13, Day: Sunday: Monthly Shivratri

December 14, Day: Monday: Somawati Amavasya

December 15, Day: Tuesday: Sankranti

December 18, Day: Friday: Vinayak Chaturthi

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

The Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is going to fall on December 3 and this day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast and they chant mantras and take part in spiritual activities. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night. Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta to eliminate the hurdles from their life.

Utpanna Ekadashi and Vaikuntha Ekadashi

The Utpanna Ekadashi will fall on December 10 and Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 25. On this day, the devotees keep fast and chant Vishnu Sahasranam and they take part in spiritual activities. The Ekadashi is the day that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Pradosh Vrat

This month, Praodsh Vrat will fall on December 12 and December 27 and this vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees keep fast and they break it after performing puja in the evening during Pradosh Kaal.

Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya is known as the new moon day according to the Hindu calendar. The Amavasya tithi will occur on Monday i.e. December 14. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and on this day, people take a dip in the sacred river to pray for the soul of their deceased relatives.

Vinayaka Chaturthi

This day falls on the Chaturthi tithi of the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle and it will be observed on December 18. On this day, devotees keep a fast to they offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Vivah Panchami

This day will be observed on December 19 and it is known as the day when Lord Rama married Devi Sita thus it is known as Vivah Panchami.

Magashirsha Purnima Vrat

The Magashirsha Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day and it holds a great significance in the Hindu calendar. This day will be observed on December 29 and on this day the Satyananarayan puja is observed.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma