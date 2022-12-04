Sati Prevention Act, 1988: All You Need To Know About This Act Passed By Indian Govt

ANCIENT INDIA has been the land of discrimination, prejudices, caste system, sati pratha and many more. Sati, also known as Suttee, was one of the most practised among Hindu communities where a widowed woman, either voluntarily or by force, immolates herself on her deceased husband's pyre.

The history of December 04 dates back to the 4th century BC Sati Pratha. On this day, the Bengal Sati Regulation banned the Sati practice in all jurisdictions of British India and was passed on December 04, 1829, by the then Governor-General Lord William Bentinck. It was one of the major landmark moments in the history of India. The practice of Sati was a firing societal issue based in the early 19th century.

What was Sati Pratha?

According to history, Sati pratha was a practice in which a recently widowed woman sacrificed herself by sitting atop her deceased husband's funeral pyre. It was believed that the woman who self-immolated herself acquired divine status and became the manifestation of Lord Shiva's partner. Hindu mythology stated that Sati was Lord Shiva's wife who put herself on fire because of her father's hatred towards her beloved husband Lord Shiva.

The increase in cases of sati pratha was noted back between the 15th and 18h centuries when at least 1000 women had burnt themselves alive after their deceased husbands according to the historical records.

Soon, many reformists such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and many others came up front to advocate for women's rights and the abolition of Sati pratha and child marriage. After this, in 1861, the Queen of England imposed a ban on this practice and therefore, the Government of India enacted the Sati Prevention Act, 1988, to 'prevent the commission of sati and its glorification and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.' As per this act, the practice of sati was made illegal to force or encourage a widow to self-immolate.