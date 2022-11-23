Death By Drinking Excessive Water: All You Need To Know About Hyponatremia That Reportedly Killed Bruce Lee

BRUCE LEE, the popular martial artist died at the age of 32 in July 1973. In a new study, almost after 50 years of his death, scientists have claimed that he might have died because of excessive intake of water. The prevalent causes of his death till now were surrounded cerebral oedema which is a swelling in the brain caused due to a pain killer.

As per the researchers of the study, oedema is a condition in which a build-up of fluid in the body causes the affected tissues to swell. This condition was caused because of hyponatraemia.

The study published in Clinical Kidney Journal claims that the popular martial art expert died because his kidneys were unable to eliminate extra water from the body.

Known as Hyponatraemia, the study states that when someone consumes more water than necessary, the level of sodium in an individual's body gets diluted which leads to the cells in the body, especially in the brain to swell because of imbalance.

“We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function" the researchers quoted. They further added, “This may lead to hyponatraemia, cerebral oedema (brain swelling) and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee’s demise."

What is Hyponatraemia

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the levels of sodium in the blood range from 135 to 145 milliequivalents. A decrease in these levels can result in hyponatraemia.

Causes of Hyponatraemia

According to Healthline, some medical conditions such as diarrhoea or vomiting, taking certain medications such as antidepressants and pain medications, too much water consumption, dehydration and kidney disease can trigger hyponatraemia in an individual.

Symptoms of Hyponatraemia

Some common symptoms of this condition as per Healthline include weakness, fatigue or low energy, confusion, irritability, vomiting, nausea, muscle cramps and headache. Some severe symptoms include coma, seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

Treatment of Hyponatraemia

Some tests such as blood tests, liver function tests, a chest X-ray or Ct scan of the chest or head are done. Moreover, treatment for low blood sodium levels in the body highly depends on its causes. However, some common treatment options for this condition include limiting fluid intake, an intravenous (IV) sodium solution, treating underlying conditions, taking prescribed medication for symptoms and adjusting the dosage of diuretics. To ensure that hyponatremia doesn’t affect one’s day-to-day life, Healthline suggests that keeping the water and electrolyte levels as balanced as possible can help prevent low blood sodium.

(With inputs from agenices)