Dealing With PCOS: 5 Common Symptoms Observed In Women

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels to great extent. It is a condition where the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male s*x hormones that are usually present in small amounts in women. Whereas, the name polycystic ovary syndrome describes the numerous small cysts that form in the ovaries of a woman.

As complicated as this situation sounds, the effects on women's health are more adverse. It is not easy to live with PCOS and act like it's normal. Most people are not even aware of what this condition is, which makes it harder for women to deal with it. Therefore, we bring you a list of things that women with PCOS deal with every day.

1. Constant Exhaustion

PCOS comes along with physical and mental exhaustion. It is one of the most common complaints of women with PCOS. Excessive tiredness, also known as fatigue, creates an overwhelming effect on a person's life and mind.

2. Acne

Because of high levels of androgen, acne is one of the most common symptoms of PCOS. Androgens induce the skin's glands to create an excessive amount of sebum, an oily material leading to the development of excessive acne.

3. Weight Gain

According to WebMD, high levels of androgens lead to the symptoms such as body hair growth, acne, irregular periods, and weight gain. About half of all women with PCOS are overweight or obese, as per the US National Library of Medicine.

4. Bloating

Women with PCOS have a different balance of gut bacteria which reduces the absorption of nutrients and can have trouble with digestion. This can further lead to bloating and abdominal discomfort.

5. Diabetes

Being overweight is one of the symptoms of PCOS. Women with PCOs can develop serious chronic health problems. More than half of women with this condition develop type 2 diabetes by age 40.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)