New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Daughter’s Day is observed to acknowledge the importance of a girl child in our lives. On this day, parents get the opportunity to celebrate their bond with the girl child of the family and made her realize how important she is to them. Breaking all the stereotypes, the parents encourage and support their daughter to reach great heights. So, to cherish this day, you should spend some quality time with your daughter. How about watching inspirational Bollywood films? Here is a list of 5 best parents-daughter relationship-based films that will bloom your day.

Piku

It is a Shoojit Sircar film that featured Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in a father-daughter relationship. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played a cranky father who doesn’t want her daughter to leave the parental house. He told her that he had performed all his duties and took care of her when she was a child, now it’s her turn. Deepika Padukone as Piku tried to complete all his wishes.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

It is a Netflix Originals inspirational film for all the women who want to fly for the nation, the film is directed by Sharan Sharma. This film tells the story of one of India’s first Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena who played an important role in the victory of the Kargil War. When the society was criticizing Gunjan’s decision to become an Air Force pilot, she received immense support from her father. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor has been featured as Gunjan Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi played his father’s role.

Dangal

Dangal is Aamir Khan’s one of the highest grosser films at the box-office. It is a story of a former wrestler Mahabir Singh Phogat who decided to make his two daughter’s world’s best wrestlers. He ignored the societal gossips and made his daughters Geeta and Babita efficient to win medals for the nation. The daughters also dropped their girly desires and tried hard to fulfill their father’s dream.

Poorna

It is a biographical film of the youngest female who climbed Mount Everest. Poorna, who belonged to a Telugu speaking Tamil film, had received a scholarship for her training and education. Malavath Poorna’s performance in the training convinced her mentor to choose her for this trek. After immense hard work, Poorna succeeded climbed Mount Everest and made India proud.

Shakuntala Devi

It is a biopic based on the world’s finest mathematician Shakuntala Devi who became a human-computer because of exuberant skills. Apart from her intelligence, the film also showcased, how Shakuntala financially run her family from childhood. The film also encountered the relationship of Shakuntala Devi with her daughter.

Posted By: Srishti Goel