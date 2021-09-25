New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Daughters are indeed one of the most precious gifts for their parents. There is nothing as an exceptional yet beautiful and heartfelt connection that parents share with their daughters. Every year on the fourth Sunday of September, India celebrates Daughter's Day and this year it will be celebrated on September 26.

On this day, parents appreciate the existence of their gorgeous daughter who has filled their lives with love and happiness. People celebrate this beautiful day by sending messages and sharing quotes. If you are also looking for quotes to share on this special day then this article is for you.

Have a look at these amazing 20 Daughter's day quotes.

* A son is a son till he gets himself a wife, but a daughter’s a daughter all her life. Happy Daughter’s Day!

* If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too. Happy Daughters’ Day!

* A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future.

* I have this little angel. For me, she left her wings. She has no idea how much happiness she truly brings. Happy Daughters’ Day!

*Daughters are the joy of a mother and father’s heart, beauty and sweetness describe them from the start.

* Honor your daughters. They are honorable - Malala Yousafzai

* To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter

* Daughter are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love

* The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life the stronger the daughter

* A daughter is God's way of saying, 'thought you could use a lifelong friend.'

* My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be. - Channing Tatum

* A daughter will follow in her mom’s footsteps so make sure to set a good example. - Elizabeth George

* A daughter may outgrow from father's lap but she'll never outgrow from father's heart.

* By the time a woman realises that her mother was right, she has a daughter who thinks she's wrong.

* If you have done all the good deeds then you are blessed with a daughter because she has the power to make your life a wonderful one…. Happy Daughter’s Day to our princess.

* A daughter is the most beautiful blessing from God, a blessing that brightens each and every day of our life

* Having a daughter in life is the cheerful recollections of the past, the blissful snapshots of the present, and the expectation and guarantee of things to come

* No one in this world can love a girl more than her father. – Michael Ratnadeepak

* A daughter is the most beautiful gift this world has to give -Laurel Atherton

* A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous… full of beauty and forever beautiful… loving and caring, and truly amazing. – Deanna Beisser

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen