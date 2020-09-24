Daughters' Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Here is a list of 5 best gifts to surprise your daughter.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Daughter’s Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September to acknowledge the importance of a girl child in a family. This year, it will be celebrated on 27 September in India. A daughter is someone who fills your heart with love and her cheerful presence makes your home lively. So, to make her feel special, surprise her with exciting gifts.

Makeup: Girls are always fond of makeup and they love to wear it. So, gifting makeup to your daughter would be a great choice. You can order a wide range of products on online makeup websites. You can buy lipsticks, eyeliner, colourful kajal, compact, foundation mouse and many more.

Accessories: You can gift some fancy accessories to your daughter, be it hand bracelet, hairclips, bandana, anklets, nose rings and many more.

Dresses: Whatever the occasion is, girls love to receive dresses as a gift. Gift your daughter a beautiful Anarkali, jumpsuit, bold casuals, trendy top, stylish high waist jeans or a fashionable gown.

Greeting cards, and customized gifts: Greeting cards and customized gifts are the sweetest choices for any occasion. If your daughter loves to click pictures, then you should give her a customized gift. You can get her a customized mug, pillow, bracelet, cake, bed sheet etc.

Mobile Phone and its accessories: In case your daughter has purchased a new phone, buy her a unique mobile back cover, phone holder or exciting stickers. If she is struggling with her old phone, how about a new one to surprise her.

