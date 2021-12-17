New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dattatreya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of a Hindu deity encompassing the trinity of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, collectively known as Trimurti, as per Drikpanchang. The auspicious day falls on the Purnima Tithi of the Margashirsha month, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the day will fall on December 18, 2021. Devotees on this day observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Dattatreya to seek his blessings.

Datta Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp in the temples of Lord Dattatreya. The temples dedicated to Dattatreya are located throughout India, especially in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat like Ganagapur in Karnataka near Gulbarga, Narasimha Wadi in the Kolhapur district, Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada, Audumbar in Sangli district, Ruibhar in Osmanabad district and Girnar in Saurashtra.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2021: Date and Shubh Tithi

Date: December 18, Saturday

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM on Dec 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM on Dec 19, 2021

Dattatreya Jayanti 2021: Signifincace

On this day, Lord Dattatreya came into being. He has the combined power of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. As per the legend, he was the son of the sage Atri and his wife Anasuya. His mother did severe tapas to beget a son equal having merits of Trimurti, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. However, Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati were not satisfied with her tapas, so they asked their husbands to test the virtuousness of Anasuya. The Trimurti appeared before Anasuya and asked her to give them alms. She then used her wit and turned them into babies. Later, when sage Atri came he combined all three babies into three. This auspicious day is widely celebrated in Maharashtra.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Worship Lord Dattatreya and offer him flowers, incense stick, camphor, and light a lamp.

- Read the sacred book Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita or read Katha based on his life.

- Meditate sitting in front of his image and later conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv