New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Dattatreya Jayanti holds an important place in the Hindu festival. This is an auspicious festival and it is celebrated on the full moon night of Margashirsha (Agrahayana) month. This time, this auspicious day is going to fall on December 29, 2020. According to Hindu rituals, it is said that Lord Dattatreya was born on this day.

For the unversed, Lord Dattatreya is the Trimurti of Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the sustainer) and Shiva (the destroyer) collectively reincarnated as Dattatreya, a sage, who attained enlightenment without a guru. Some Hindu scriptures also say that he is the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Date and Timings of Dattatreya Jayanti:

Date: December 29, 2020

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:54 AM on Dec 29, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:57 AM on Dec 30, 2020

Significance of Dattatreya Jayanti

Lord Dattatreya has three heads and six arms and this festival is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm in the temples in several states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

It is said that the devotees worship Lord Dattatreya on this day with full devotion and dedication so that their wishes get fulfilled. There are a number of temples that are dedicated to Lord Dattatreya, especially in Southern India. He is also a prominent deity in Maharashtra.

On this day, the temples are decorated and people sing devotional songs that are dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. Devotees also wake up early and take a bath and after this, they perform puja at home or visit a temple to pay obeisance to the Lord Dattatreya.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma