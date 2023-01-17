Dating Tips: 5 Types Of Men You Must Avoid Being In A Relationship With

If you want to live a happy life, avoid dating these types of men at all costs. (Image Credit: Freepik)

MILLIONS OF women would be able to save a great deal of time if they knew which types of men to accept and which to reject. Many of us wind up dating "bad boy" types instead of the kind of people who are good for us. I'm just seeking a good-natured, lovely person.

The Serial Liar

Your relationship will be extremely emotionally taxing as a result of dating Mr. Dishonest. A dishonest man can never be relied upon and can never complete a healthy relationship. You should leave the situation as soon as you become aware of a potential love interest's pattern of lying.

The Man Who Treats Women Disrespectfully

He can take advantage of what appears to be an innocent attempt to make you feel secure and allow yourself to open up. He might even insult you or act condescendingly toward you because of his supposed brilliance or position in the workplace.

The Person Who Consistently Undermines Your Confidence In Him

Do not waste a lot of the limited time you have with a man if he constantly exhibits behaviours that make you not trust him. One of the keys to a healthy relationship is trust in your partner. Many people waste their time with partners who don't gain and maintain their trust, which exposes them to unsatisfactory situational relationships.

The Abusive Invalidator

The only thing this guy does is continuously downplay, shame, or dismiss your emotions. Such a companion is not worthy of you. It is incredibly hard and taxing to be in a relationship with someone who doesn't value you highly enough to give your sentiments the same weight as their own.

The Constant Cheat

Instead of being rooted in the reality of how things are and will be, he manipulates you into living in delusion. As he did to his (ex) with you, he gives you the idea that he wouldn't cheat on you as well. You could be tempted to think that giving him one more chance will be enough to make him change.