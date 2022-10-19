Dating A Libra? Here Are 5 Things About Them You Must Know

LIBRAS are known for being beautiful, charming and well-balanced. People with Libra as a zodiac sign are captivated by symmetry and strive to create balance in all areas of life. They are quite compassionate and empathetic people and will always stick with you in times of need.

When at their best, Libras personalities are very lovable, confident, creative and optimistic. They believe in curating a bond that is deep and meaningful. With the abundance of emotions in their heart, they put their best forth when in a relationship and strove to make it work. If you're lucky enough to win a Libra's heart, you're definitely into some wonderful experiences. Read below some personality traits of Libras before dating them.

1. Best Listeners

Libras come out as great support and shoulder to rely on when in need. You can communicate anything with them without the fear of being judged. They process any information efficiently and come up with a potential solution. They will guide you on the right path and stand beside you.

2. Honesty

Honesty is the most mattered for Libras when in a relationship. If you're about to date a Libra, keep in mind, to be honest with even little details with them. If they get to know that you lied to them, they would confidently confront you and never hesitate to get the roots of things. Moreover, honesty is one of the main factors in a healthy relationship.

3. Realists

With a practical mind, Libras tend to balance their life and decision with intellectuality. They always look to gain knowledge and new information from the people they indulge with. Libras are highly passionate people and will always have your back, no matter what.

4. Sensitive People

Besides being practical, Libras are full of emotions which makes them sensitive people. They love with their whole heart and never leave you confused. They commit truly and work on being a great companion.

5. Hopeless Romantics

Even after being through some romantic disappointments, Libras never lose their faith in love. According to Christa Westaway, House of Intuition's Reader and Practitioner Astrologer, 'although Libra is an air sign; which means it governs intellect and mind, it's Venus-ruled and Venus rules love and pleasure. They will do amazing things for you out of love that will make you admire them more.