New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha period holds a lot of importance in Hinduism as it is observed to pay homage to one's ancestors. During these days, people perform certain rituals known as Shraddha for their deceased family members. It is also known as Pitri Pokkho, Solah Shraddha, Kanagat, Mahalaya Paksha or Apara Paksha.

This period is known as Pitru Paksha and takes place from the full moon day of Bhadrapad to Ashwin month Amavasya. Dashami Shraddha is the tenth day of Pitru Paksha Shraddha rituals. This year, Pitru Paksha started on September 20th, will continue till October 6th, Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dashami tithi Shraddha is on October 1st, Friday.

Dashami Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Dashami tithi begins - September 30 at 10:08 pm

Dashami tithi ends - October 1 at 11:03 pm

Kutup Muhurat - 11:46 am to 12:34 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:34 pm to 01:21 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:21 pm to 03:44 pm

Sunrise - 06:14 am

Sunset - 06:07 pm

Dashami Shraddha: Significance

Shraddha rituals are performed to appease ancestors and to give peace to the departed souls. Dashami Shraddha is also known as Dasami Shraddha and on this day, the family members who died on the Dashami Tithi of either of the two Paksha, Shukla paksha, or Krishna Paksha of any month are paid homage.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha is Parvan Shraddhas and Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. However, the muhurat after that still remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. And at the end, the Shraddha Tarpan is done.



Dashami Shraddha: Rituals

- To remember and pay homage to ancestors, Shraddha rituals are performed.

- Tarpan and pind- daan is done by a family member, preferably by the eldest male of the family.

- Pinda are the rounded heap made of rice, cow milk, ghee, sugar etc.

- To appease the ancestors, Tarpan is done, it is the offering of water mixed with black til (sesame), Jau (Barley), kusha grass and white flowers.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during suitable time with mantras and proper vidhi.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog and to ants. The crow is believed to be a connecting link between this world and the world of ancestors.

- With due respect the food is served to Brahmins. They are given dakshina and clothes also.

- Many people distribute food in the orphanage and old age homes.

- Some people observe fast.

- Prasad is distributed after rituals are performed during Aparahna i.e afternoon time.

- Donations and charity done on this day are very rewarding.

