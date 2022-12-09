Darkness On The Neck: Here Are The Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment

DO YOU also notice a change in the colour of your neck's skin? Relax; skin browning around the neck is usual, but the skin is thick and irritating. Not only that, but hormonal changes, sun exposure, or skin conditions can all cause neck discoloration, which is fairly common in people of all ages.Although it is not hazardous, it frequently damages your self-esteem or confidence. There is no cause for concern. Apart from that, what you can do is learn the cause of this skin issue and how to fix it. Here are a few possible causes, medical diagnoses, signs, symptoms, and treatments for the dark neck.

UV Radiation

The skin on your neck and back may become darker as a result of too much sun exposure.

Hyperpigmentation

When the patches of skin start to get darker than the surrounding area, this is called hyperpigmentation. The pigment that gives the skin its colour, melanin, overproduces with this disorder, causing it to become unhealthy.

Infection

A dark or black neck can also be caused by eczema or fungus. Therefore, you should see a dermatologist if you experience the symptoms and telltale indicators of a dark neck. A black neck is not a disease, but it is frequently a sign of a skin condition that has to be identified and treated. A thorough physical examination by your dermatologist will include a skin examination to assess the affected areas. They will recommend additional testing based on your symptoms, such as blood work to check for hypothyroidism and diabetes, as well as blood tests, X-rays, and other tests to rule out other illnesses.

There are a wide variety of remedies for dark necks, depending on the issue. Your dark neck may lighten with time if the appropriate treatment is received at the right time. Laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, home remedies, and topical prescription creams or pharmaceuticals are some treatments for this dark sink. However, you can avoid the onset of dark pigmentation around your neck by taking a little additional care and paying closer attention to your skin. Make sure you have a good skincare routine since, as you may have heard, "Prevention is better than cure." To rule out any underlying disorders, including diabetes, liver disease, or other medical conditions, you must visit your dermatologist.