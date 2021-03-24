COVID-19 lockdown 2020 didn't just force many of us to enter kitchen but actually made us brush-up our culinary skills at home. Know 4 viral food trends which became famous on social media around the globe in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There were a very few things for everyone to hold on to, during the COVID-19's lockdown and food was one of them. Since stepping out was a rare thing and ordering was not very safe, so, many started giving their culinary skills a try. Yes, not just cooking ghar ka khana but people switched to trying continental dishes and even experimented with DIY desserts.

So, as one year of COVID-19 lockdown has completed, here we are with a few dishes which made their way to internet and became a viral trend during lockdown 2020. Take a look

Dalgona Coffee

This had to top the list. The Korean delicacy became a hit and started doing rounds online. The process of making this coffee didn't include any blender or a coffee machine. One just needs to beat it and make the paste thinner and the main USP of Dalgona Coffee was to have froth on top. The method of preparing this beverage was quite similar to that of the desi pheti hui coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalgona Coffee (@dalgona_coffee_hub)

Banana Bread

Banana bread was another famous dish which many tried making at home because all thanks to the lockdown, bakeries were closed and people had access to only the essential goods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banana Bread (@banana.bananabread)

Pancake Cereal

Probably Pancake cereal was the only recipe where people could not decide that whether it looked yummier or tasted yummier. A lot of people shared the pictures on Instagram which looked nothing less than pieces of arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Healthy Warrior (@healthiestwarrior)

Mug cake

This is one of the easiest recipes to bake a cake and that too in a mug. Internet is flooded with different types of steps and processes of DIYing this cake. Again because of bakeries that were closed, mug cakes became our knight in shining armour and satiated our cravings for something sweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supertoinette (@supertoinette_officiel)

So guys, which one did you try during lockdown last year? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal