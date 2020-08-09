Janmashtami 2020: The festival, also known as ‘Janmashtami’ or ‘Yadukulashtami’ or ‘Srikrishna Jayanti’ and 'Gokulashtami' is observed on the ‘Ashtami’ of Bhadrapad.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami across the nation is celebrated today (Tuesday, August 11) with full fervour and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival, also known as ‘Janmashtami’ or ‘Yadukulashtami’ or ‘Srikrishna Jayanti’ and 'Gokulashtami' is observed on the ‘Ashtami’ of Bhadrapad.

On this day, people observe fast and organise special puja to worship Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. Special Dahi Handi programs are also organised during Krishna Janmashtami as Lord Krishna loved Makhan (white butter).

Dahi Handi 2020 Date:

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 11 while Dahi Handi programs will be held a day later on August 12. The auspicious timings for puja on Janmashtami are from 12:21 am to 1:06 am on August 12.

History of Dahi Handi:

Lord Krishna grew up in Vrindavan in the care of his foster parents Nand and Yashodha. It is believed that Lord Krishna was extremely naughty as a child and used to love Makhan (white butter), milk and curd. Lord Krishna and his friends often used to steal Makhan (white butter), milk and curd from their neighbours, following which people started calling Lord Krishna ‘Makhan Chor’ and ‘Navneet Chor’.

After getting fed up by his habit of stealing Makhan, Maa Yashodha used to tie Lord Krishna and other women started storing their Makhan at a height. However, this didn’t stop Lord Krishna from stealing Makhan as he, along with his friends, found a new way.

They started forming human pyramids to steal Makhan from heights. Thus we celebrate Dahi Handi rituals by exactly the same way and form human pyramids to break handis and steal Makhan from heights as an imitation of Lord Krishna’s efforts. During the Dahi Handi celebrations, young men across the country cheer by saying “Ala re ala, Govinda ala”. Dahi Handi celebrations are also known as 'Utlotsavam' or 'Sikhyotsavam'.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma