Janmashtami 2020: Dahi Handi is more popular in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. There are dedicated teams called Mandals which practice regularly ahead of the event.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with lots of fervour and joy across the nation, to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated today (Tuesday).

One of the festivities of Janmashtami includes the Dahi Handi, which sees enthusiastic participation by youngsters who make a human pyramid to get to the handi or earthen pot filled with dahi (curd) and break it.

As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was very fond of butter, curd and milk during his childhood in Vrindavan and he used to steal these even from his neighbours. Krishna's mother Yashoda was very angry with her. She used to bind Lord Krishna and advised other women in the village to tie their earthen pot containing butter to their house's ceiling so that the little Krishna could not reach there. However, Krishna found a way to solve this problem. He along with his friends formed human pyramids to reach the handi, break it and share it with his friends.

How a team prepares for Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is more popular in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. There are dedicated teams called Mandals which practice regularly ahead of the event. It requires them to stand in support of each other’s shoulders to enable the last individual (called ‘Govinda’) to reach the top and break the earthen pot.

The people who form the pyramid are called ‘Govinda Pathak’ or ‘Govinda’. Forming a human pyramid requires a right mix of efforts, focus and coordination. The pot is usually suspended from a height of approximately twenty to forty feet. Every year, many teams participate in this event, and the winners are rewarded with the cash prize

Other Trivia

The sport of Dahi Handi is also known as Gopal Kala, a name taken from a dish made from sweet jaggery, beaten rice and creamy yoghurt. Apart from milk and butter, some organisers fill the Handi with fruits and honey as well.

