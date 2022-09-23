Daan Utsav 2022: All You Need To Know About The Festival Of Giving

DAAN Utsav is India's "festival of giving" that is celebrated from October 2 to October 8 every year. It is a reminder of the responsibility we as humans have towards each other. As the famous quote by Kathy Calvin goes, 'Giving is not just about donating, it is about making a difference.' It is a festival in India during which people come together and perform acts of kindness by giving their time, material or money to any cause of their choice.

History and Significance of Daan Utsav

From November 2008 to February 2009, numerous individuals and NGO leaders came together and decided to launch an 'India Giving Week.' The Riverside School in Gujarat came up with a 'Design For Change' contest for the same. The advertising agency, EuroRSCG, India created the 'Joy of Giving Week' brand identity in 2009. Between 2009 and 2013, the festival grew and reached all socio-economic states and geographies in India. With the increased popularization of the festival, in February 2014, volunteers renamed the festival "#DaanUtsav" which was based on feedback received by numerous people across India.

There have been a lot of initiatives undertaken by several corporates, celebrities and organizations towards awareness, volunteering and funding during the Daan Utsav.

Some events (to name a few) to take place across the country during Daan Utsav 2022 are:

1. Recycling newspapers into paper bags

You can volunteer to make paper bags during Daan Utsav and help volunteers use paper bags to reduce the use of plastic to serve food during volunteering events. Through this event, volunteers will adopt and promote the practice of reducing, reusing and recycling.

2. Creating Awareness of Kidney Health

Tamilnad Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER), aims to provide subsidized dialysis and financial assistance for transplantation, medication and investigation costs to the underprivileged with kidney disease.

3. Old Age Home Visits

NGOs across the country will work for and provide necessities to the homeless, poor, differently abled and mentally ill people during Daan Utsav.

4. SEVA Sandwich Drive

Under the Seva sandwich event, volunteers will come together and make sandwiches for children and needy people. The S in SEVA stands for sandwiches, Sharing and Smiles and that's what will happen there.