New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:"Real sacrifice lightens the mind of the doer and gives him a sense of peace and joy." Mahatma Gandhi's this quote states nothing is comparable to joy of giving and to acknowledge the importance of donation and carity, Daan Utsav is celebrated.

Caring for others and doing charity have become even more crucial today with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting lives, rapid climate change and war displacing people, and a mental health deluge sweeping across the world.

In the past few years, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone, R Madhvan, Adi Godrej and many others have celebrated Daan Utsav to encourage more people to donate and experience joy.

What is Daan Utsav?

DaanUtsav is India’s biggest festival of giving held from October 2 to 8 every year. Millions of people from all walks of life, ages and genders come together during this week to give their time, money, resources, or skills back to society. 2021 will be the 13th year of the #DaanUtsav. Interestingly, no one owns this festival and anyone around the world can celebrate it.

Daan Utsav celebrations

India’s biggest festival of giving kicked off its 13th year on 2nd October with hundreds of events happening across the length and breadth of the country. Starting with a two-day virtual Seva Mela on Gandhi Jayanti where anyone could sign on to do an act of giving. Close to 150 NGOs set up virtual stalls and invited people to learn about their work, buy products to support livelihoods, volunteer and/or donate money and resources for a cause. Visitors listened to inspiring talks by social entrepreneurs, philanthropists and activistis, and attend workshops for good among other things!

Coming Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayIndia celebrations during #DaanUtsav will focus on impacting millions of lives through trusted NGOs, with donations and volunteering support. Apart from this, talking of health and wellness, multiple panel discussions are lined up during the week.

In the rural heartland of India, 100 rural libraries are being set up for children, but they have to "pay" for their library by reading books to adults in their villages. Over 10,000 children are expected to read books through this initiative.

Multiple organisations in rural Uttar Pradesh will also be setting up livelihood training sessions for women in prisons and will distribute saris, sweaters and sanitary napkins to them as part of the Dignity & Warmth Kit. The campaign will take place across 75 districts in the state and will also include HIV and TB awareness sessions.

Bengaluru: There are 10 artists with disabilities from 10 states of India who will be showcasing their paintings in the very first Art of the Nation series during the first two days of #DaanUtsav. This is the first International exhibition of its kind which showcases paintings made by artists with various disabilities like one-eyed blindness, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, autism, Down’s syndrome and Muscular dystrophy, among others.

On the other hand, Indians across the world are sending 750,000 thank you greeting cards to be sent to soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces under the Vande Mataram Diwali initiative.

There are also 100s of volunteering opportunities on offer by multiple non-profit organisations which people can explore during the week.

This short video can give you an idea of the kind of activities that take place during the festival.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal