Cumin Tea: 5 Benefits That Will Make You Include This Tea To Your Diet ASAP

JEERA TEA, also known as 'Cumin Tea', is a traditional Indian beverage made with amazing kitchen spice or herb known as jeera or cumin. It has a high therapeutic value and can provide extensive health benefits. Cumin is a spice made from the seeds of the Cuminum cyminum plant. Its flavor has been described as earthy, nutty, spicy, and warm.

From improving digestion to boosting memory, cumin tea has a variety of benefits to offer. The antioxidants and anti-cancer properties of this spice can help you keep awake and full of energy. Read below the astonishing benefits of this morning's drink.

1. Promotes Digestion

Cumin is one of the best traditional herbs used to cure indigestion. According to Healthline, Cumin also increases the release of bile from the liver. Bile helps digest fats and certain nutrients in your gutCumin aids digestion by increasing the activity of digestive proteins. It may also reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

2. May Help With Diabetes

Cumin or jeera water helps in stimulating insulin production in the body, which further keeps the blood sugar levels in check. From boosting metabolism to lowering cholesterol, cumin water is also responsible to help decrease blood sugar levels, which may further help with diabetes.

3. Weight Loss

As per Healthline, cumin has the power to help reduce or lose weight naturally. Cumin seeds contain an active ingredient called thymoquinone, a naturally occurring chemical that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This component targets free radicals in the body and promotes cleansing the body of toxins.

4. Fight Inflammation

Cumin seeds are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins A, C, copper, and manganese. Consuming jeera water can help detoxify the body and remove toxins from the body.

5. Can Treat Insomnia

Cumin seeds have essential oils which are hypnotic in nature. They can easily ease the symptoms of stress and anxiety along with insomnia. Jeera water also contains melatonin, which is known to be a sleep-regulating hormone. The ideal time to drink jeera water for weight loss is on an empty stomach in the morning. You can also consume it after you have had your breakfast too.