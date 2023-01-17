Cracked Heels In Winters: 5 Effective Tips To Make Your Feet Softer

CRACKED HEELS occur when the skin loses its moisture due to cold and dry weather. Most people experience cracked and dry heels in cold weather. Cracked heels make the overall appearance of the legs unappealing when in sandals. Moreover, they not only look unattractive but also tear socks and can cause pain, irritation and sometimes, bleeding. Therefore, to curb this winter problem, we bring you the five best and easy home remedies to treat cracked heels and get soft and smooth heels.

1. Exfoliation

Exfoliation helps in clearing dead skin and cells from the foot skin and gives smooth heels. You can keep your feet in lukewarm water for up to 20 minutes. Use a loofah, pumice stone or foot scrubber to remove the dead and hard skin. While doing this, gently pat dry feet and apply a heel balm or lotion to add moisture to the affected area.

2. Honey

Honey works as a natural home remedy to repair cracked heels. the antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of honey enable it to heal and cleanse the wound, and dry skin and provide excessive nourishment. Honey can be applied as a scrubber after exfoliation and can be left overnight as a foot mask.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps in retaining the moisture of the skin. One can apply coconut oil on the heel after a foot soak for better results. Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which can provide instant nourishment.

4. Wear Socks To Bed

You can apply moisturiser on your feet and wear antifungal socks or moisturising socks to keep the feet warm and moisturized all through the night. Nighttime is an ideal time to repair the skin and is a simple solution to healthy feet.

5. Vinegar

White vinegar when mixed with two parts of warm water can be used to treat dry feet. Vinegar is acidic in nature and helps n softening dry and broken skin and is an easy option for exfoliation.