New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As COVID-19 vaccines remain the only way forward to make the world get rid of the pandemic raging for over a year and half, World Health Organisation gave away a crucial piece of information to decrease the vaccine hesitancy. In India, the vaccination rate has consequently increased following the devastating second wave of the virus.

However, the doubts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines in terms of religious beliefs and eatery preferences remain one of the major factors contributing in the vaccine hesitancy. People speculate that to preserve the COVID-19 vaccine for long durations, the skin and bones of certain animals whose consumption remains prohibited in various religions, is used in making of these life-saving vaccines.

Vaccines do not contain animal products of any kind: WHO

WHO said in a statement that COVID-19 vaccines are halal as they do not contain animal products of any kind. “The Medical Fiqh Symposium has ruled vaccines are permissible under Sharia Law,” WHO adds, highlighting that a subset of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based International Islamic Fiqh Academy, which interprets Islamic jurisprudence in modern world, has already deemed taking COVID-19 vaccines in accordance to the Sharia Law.



“These vaccines do not contain pig or human derivatives, and during their production, chemical reactions and transformations occur between their components, which fall within the Shariah rulings regarding metamorphosis in Islamic jurisprudence,” Medical Fiqh Symposium had said in its recommendations released in February 2021. Other recommendations defined COVID-19 vaccines permissible under Shariah law, while urging the Muslims world over to use Zakat funds for the ‘elimination of this danger’(COVID-19 pandemic).

Earlier, Organisation for Islamic Cooperation had categorically rejected the idea of herd immunity, which calls for “allowing the disease to spread”.

A report in National Geographic states that while vaccine hesitancy trends continues to evolve across the United States, the vaccine rates were among the lowest in Muslim communities during the early months of the pandemic. But outreach programs from mosques, community organizations, and cultural centers are helping to dispel disinformation and promote vaccination, the report adds.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma