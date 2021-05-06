COVID-19 Vaccine: If you are someone who recently recovered from a deadly virus and is confused about when to take the jab, then scroll down below to know:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 is getting serious and worse with every passing of the day. Hospitals are running out of beds, and other medical facilities and patients are gasping for breath due to low oxygen level. As COVID-19 cases are mounting every day, it has become necessary to get vaccinated as early as possible to fight this pandemic and curb its spread. However, with every fourth person testing positive from coronavirus, not many know when should they get vaccinated and its process. So if you are someone who recently recovered from a deadly virus and is confused about when to take the jab, then here we are to solve your problem.

When should COVID-19 recovered patient get vaccinated?

After seeing a great surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has allowed all people aged above 18 to get vaccinated as it can minimise the spread of virus, mortality and severity. Also, it can reduce the time taken for recovery. However, it is very important to know when should a COVID-19 recovered patient should get vaccinated. As per studies, a recovered patient should take the jab after 2-8 weeks of recovery. This is because our natural immunity gets hampered after testing positive and natural immunity is better than vaccine-generated immunity to fight the virus.

According to anecdotal evidence, a person with COVID-19 gets natural immunity that lasts for around 90-180 days. Also, natural immunity can differ as per the severity of infection. So it is best to get vaccinated 2-8 weeks post the infection, that is, after recovery and isolation period.

What will happen if got vaccinated immediately after recovery?

As per reports, there is no such evidence or study based on what will happen if taken the jab immediately after recovery. However, as per doctors, to fight the virus, it is important for a person to have natural immunity as it is strong and is better than vaccine generated immunity that can last longer.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv