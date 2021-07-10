The benefits of vaccinating pregnant women seem to far outweigh any theoretical and remote risk of vaccination. Here we are with a few things that pregnant women must know about vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 vaccine has come as a boon for people amidst the global pandemic. However, still there are a lot of people who are hesitant to get vaccinated including pregnant women. Therefore, now the government has ruled out a few reasons of why expecting mothers should get jabbed as soon as possible since it's going to be safer for them and their child.

Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said. "The impact of Covid-19 in pregnant women is not different from that of others. But for pregnant women, Covid becomes a serious disease as the physiology of pregnant women at that point of time is different." He further added, "There might be or might not be some other pregnancy-related complications. It is the question of two lives. But it is not the only reason. There are risks of pre-term delivery too if a pregnant woman gets infected by Covid. Then it affects both the mother and the premature baby. So the vaccine has been recommended as it can prevent such complications."

"We took time to recommend vaccination for pregnant women as studies were going on and now as all studies are in favour of vaccination for pregnant women, we are strongly recommending it," Dr Paul said.

The benefits of vaccinating pregnant women seem to far outweigh any theoretical and remote risk of vaccination. Here we are with a few things that pregnant women must know about vaccination.

The importance of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

First, it is important to note that pregnancy does not increase the risk of Covid-19 infection. Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus. It is also important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from being infected, and that certainly includes vaccination against Covid-19. It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take the vaccine.

COVID-19 impact on pregnant women

Although most (>90 per cent) infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalization, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few. Symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death. In case of severe disease, like all other patients, pregnant women shall also need hospitalization. Moreover, pregnant women with underlying medical conditions e.g., high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years, etc are at a higher risk.

Recovered pregnant women with COVID-19 infection

Pregnant women who have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible for vaccination. Among such individuals, vaccination should be differed for 12 weeks from the infection or 8 weeks after recovery.

Vaccine side effects

The available Covid-19 vaccines are safe, and vaccination protects pregnant women against illness/disease like other individuals. Like any medicine, a vaccine may have side effects which are normally mild. After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site, or feel unwell for 1-3 days.

If you are confused about whether to receive a Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant, consider:

* Your risk of exposure to Covid-19

* The risks of severe illness

* The known benefits of vaccination

*The limited but growing evidence about the safety of vaccinations during pregnancy

Vaccine registration for pregnant women

All pregnant women need to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or may get themselves registered on-site at the Covid-19 vaccination centre. The process of registration for pregnant women remains the same as of the general population and as per the latest guidance provided by the MoHFW. The need of the hour is to arrange for on-site consultation by Gynecologists, especially for those not registered for ante-natal (pre-delivery) care. We should also maintain a registry of vaccinated pregnant women for long-term follow-up and data collection.

Precautions

* Wear a double mask

* Practice frequent handwashing

* Maintain physical distance and avoid going to crowded places

Please note, if a pregnant woman has already had Covid-19, she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery. Moreover, speak to your doctor and discuss all your doubts. Also, note that if you are trying to get pregnant now or in the future, would-be parents can receive the Covid-19 vaccine. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccines, cause female or male fertility problems--problems getting pregnant. Most importantly, you cannot get Covid-19 infection from vaccination!

