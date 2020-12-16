COVID-19 Vaccine: The DCGI has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India and a total of six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has left us waiting for its vaccine, which has become the most awaited thing in the world right now. After months of researches and different stages of trials, several vaccine makers from across the globe have finally introduced their vaccines and some of them have started inoculating people after completing human trials.

India has also prepared its roadmap to provide vaccine shots to the 130-crore population. The government is planning to start with delivering 600 million doses of vaccine to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months, using conventional cold chain systems. Meanwhile, the DCGI has also granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India and a total of six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials in the country.

So as the world awaits COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest, here are the answers of FAQs, which you must know about the vaccine shot:

1. When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available in India?

It is expected that the Government will get the vaccine by January 2021 and it is likely to be available in the private market by March 2021.

2. Do we all need to take the vaccine shot?

Yes, it is advised that all of the people should get the vaccine in order to prevent them from contracting the virus.

3. How will the vaccine be given and who will get it first?

The vaccine will be administered through public and private centres, by doctors, dentists, nurses and trained paramedics. At first frontline workers and first responders like paramedical staff, civil servants, police, army, politicians and their relatives will get the vaccine first. People more than 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, HT, transplant and chemotherapy patients will get it next. Then will be healthy adults, teenagers, children and last neonates if at all.

4. What is the recommended dosage of COVID-19 vaccine?

It is recommended that two doses should be given 21 days or 28 days apart depending on the vaccine used.

6. What if I take only one dose?

One dose will give you only partial protection of maybe 60-80% and will not last long enough.

7. Are both doses of COVID-19 same?

It depends on one the vaccine as most of the vaccine makers gives the same dose twice. However, some of them, including Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca has two different doses.

8. What if I forget to take the second dose? Should I take the first again?

No need to repeat the first dose. Just take the second dose at the earliest.

9. Can a pregnant lady or a lactating mother take the vaccine?

No vaccine maker has yet tested the vaccine on pregnant women. The CDC has advised against giving the vaccine to pregnant and lactating mothers. UK authorities have also advised women not to get pregnant for two months after the shot.

10. Can a diabetic patient take the vaccine?

Yes, in fact, diabetes has been established as a risk factor for severe disease and all diabetic patients must get vaccinated on priority.

11. In how many days the protection against the virus will be developed after taking the vaccine shot?

Best protection starts 10 days after the second dose. Efficacy is around 70-90% against all severity and 100% against hospitalization.

12. How long will the vaccine provide immunity?

The lasting effect of the vaccine is currently in research. After follow-ups of these vaccinated population and their antibodies for a couple of years, we would get a clear picture.

13. Can children below 18 years can be vaccinated?

The trials conducted till now have been done on adults till now. Now vaccine makers have started trials for children above 12 years of age.

14. Can it be given to immunocompromised individuals?

The mRNA vaccine and inactivated vaccines are safe for immunocompromised individuals. AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V adenovirus vector vaccines are also safe as they are nonreplicating viral vector vaccines.

15. Are there any side effects?

The side effects reported by the trial population are mostly mild Covid like symptoms including low-intensity fever and fatigue, local injection site pain and induration. Reports of transverse myelitis and facial palsy have not been found to be related to the vaccine.

16. Can vegetarians take the vaccine shots?

The new vaccines manufactured these days are devoid of any such products and can be taken up by vegetarians also.

17. Is it true that mRNA from vaccine gets incorporated into the human genome and alter our genetic structure?

mRNA vaccine carries a message to the cell to produce spike protein which induces antibody production. Till date, there have been no adverse events reported.

18. Can I consume alcohol prior to or after getting the vaccine shot?

Excessive alcohol can reduce immune responses to vaccines. Since Russians are known for heavy drinking, their government has advised avoiding drinking two weeks prior to the first dose and 6 weeks after the second dose. The Sputnik vaccine is given as two doses 21 days apart. An occasional glass of wine or beer will not interfere with the immune response.

19. Is it mandatory to take the coronavirus vaccine shot?

In the majority of countries, it will not be mandatory. You have to choose between the new viral disease with no specific treatment and a new vaccine.

20. If I fall in the category of the priority list by being a senior citizen or with a co-morbid condition, how do I contact the appropriate vaccination authority?

The government of India has launched a website and an app named ‘CoWIN’, where you will be able to register with your relevant details and get the vaccine shot when it will be available.

21. What is CoWIN App?

It is the world’s first, digital, end to end, vaccine distribution and management system. It includes beneficiary registration, authentication, document verification, session allocation, AEFI reporting and certificate generation. Once the vaccine is available, it will generate an SMS informing the beneficiary. The vaccine centre itself will be managed by five people and will give maximum of 100 vaccines per day. The vaccine recipient has to wait for 30 minutes before leaving the centre post-vaccination.

22. What are the different types of Coronavirus vaccines likely to be available for use in the near future in India?

Covishield, produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) is a nonreplicating viral vector vaccine. These are viruses that have been modified to act as delivery systems that carry the viral antigens to our immune cells.

Covaxin, by Bharat Biotech India Ltd, is a whole-cell inactivated vaccine. Most of the current vaccines being used in Pediatric immunization are made by this technology.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the USA, consisting of messenger RNA molecules. They carry the coded message which induces the human cell to manufacture spike protein of the Coronavirus. These proteins are recognised by our immune system to produce antibodies.

Other Indian companies like Biological E, Cadila Healthcare and Genova are also in an advanced stage of vaccine development.

23. Can I roam around without a mask once I am vaccinated?

No, not as of now. One may do so only when the majority of the population has either got the disease or received the vaccine.

24. Are newer and better Covid vaccines expected in near future?

A lot of research is underway to develop newer delivery methods also. Nasal spray vaccine is probably the most promising. A multi-dose nasal spray delivery device can be very convenient and economical. It will produce local IgA antibodies and block the virus at the entry itself. It will reduce nasal colonisation and thus prevent transmission of disease also.

25. How many vaccines are in the trial stages as of now?

As of December 2020, more than 250 vaccines are under trial in different phases.

Posted By: Talib Khan