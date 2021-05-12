COVID-19 Vaccination: While more and more people are turning up for taking the shots, here is what you need to know about the dos and don’ts before getting vaccinated.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Indian government rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive in the country on January 16 aiming to vaccinate around 300 million priority groups including frontline workers. Now the vaccine is available for people above the age of 18, which started from May 1. While more and more people are turning up for taking the shots, here is what you need to know about the dos and don’ts before getting vaccinated.

Should we take the vaccine empty stomach?

A lot of people feel confused about whether they should eat before getting vaccinated or go empty stomach- which is a usual practice suggested by doctors before taking a test or undergoing surgery. However, in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, it is prescribed that one should eat & drink well before they get vaccinated. This is because there is a fair chance that the beneficiary might faint due to nervousness or lack of energy. Therefore, you must hydrate yourself sufficiently and have a proper meal prior to taking the vaccine. Adding a lot of veggies and fruits like Broccoli and Oranges to your pre-vaccination diet is a good option.

Can I drink before or after taking the vaccine?

Although there is no evidence that drinking alcohol moderately before taking the COVID-19 shot has had an adverse effect on the beneficiary. Still, experts advise against the practice. The reason being, high alcohol consumption, particularly over the long term- before or after taking the vaccine can interfere in the response of the vaccine in your body. It can weaken the generation of antibodies in your system thereby affecting immunity. For this reason, experts suggest avoiding alcohol at least 2 weeks before taking the jab and restrain for at least 42 days afterwards.

What should we have before taking the vaccine shot?

A diet containing a rich source of vitamins and minerals is highly advisable by doctors to beneficiaries who are planning to take the vaccine or just taken it. It helps in facilitating the vaccine to build immunity in your system. Turmeric milk can be a fairly good option for you to include in your diet because of its potent antiviral properties.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha