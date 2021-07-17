COVID-9 Vaccination: It will make it easier to carry it anywhere which will eventually help in increasing the speed of vaccination in the country. The warm vaccine, however, is yet to be tested on humans.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISCs) Bengaluru has developed a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine formulation, which has proven to be effective against all exiting COVID-19 variants of concerns, as per the researches done on animals. If everything goes well, this will be a landmark step in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as this vaccine, which is known as Warm Vaccine, does not need any special cooling facility to keep it. It will make it easier to carry it anywhere which will eventually help in increasing the speed of vaccination in the country. The warm vaccine, however, is yet to be tested on humans.

What is a warm vaccine, how is it different from other vaccines?

Most vaccines around the world need to be kept in refrigerated facilities to remain effective. For example, Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine CoviShield requires a refrigerator at 2-8 °C and Pfizer's vaccine requires a temperature of -70 °C. But on the other hand, the warm vaccine will be safe for a month at 37 °C temperature and will not get affected for one and a half hours even at 100 °C. For this reason, it has been named Warm Vaccine.

Can become a milestone in India's vaccination drive:

This vaccine can prove to be a milestone in terms of vaccination. This vaccine, developed by IISc's start-up, is a 'warm vaccine' for countries with hot climates. CSIRO's director of health and biosafety, Rob Grenfell, said that the thermostable or heated vaccine is very important for vaccination in remote areas with hot weather. This vaccine will prove to be important for the remote rural areas of Australia as well as the Indo-Pacific region. Apart from this, keeping a warm vaccine will also be useful in such places where there is no facility of the refrigerator and other resources.

Study conducted on animals shows warm vaccine effective against all COVID-19 variants of concern:

According to a research report published on Thursday in the journal ACS Infectious Disease, this anti-corona vaccine formula developed by IISc start-up Mynvax has produced strong immunity in rats. According to SS Vasan, leader of CSIRO's Covid-19 project and co-author of the study, this vaccine was used on rat sera. In this, the vaccine produced strong immunity against all existing variants of the coronavirus, including Delta. The study found that the antibody produced by this vaccine is also capable of inhibiting the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, this vaccine has not yet been tested on humans. The institute is busy in preparations for conducting researches on humans.

