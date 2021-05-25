COVID-19 Vaccination: In such a situation many people are worried about what will happen if their second dose is delayed or is replaced by another vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The shortage of vaccines in different states of India has brought the vaccination drive to a halt, leaving many people without getting the vaccine of their choice. In such a situation many people are worried about what will happen if their second dose is delayed or is replaced by another vaccine.

While there is no problem in delaying the vaccination for a given time period according to the recent guidelines by the government and various medical bodies, the question of whether mixing the Coronavirus vaccines still persists in the minds of beneficiaries. Here are answers to the top 3 commonly asked questions about the mixing of the vaccines.

What happens if two vaccines are mixed?

According to some experts, vaccination doses should not be mixed. The reason behind this is that all vaccines are made differently and therefore they work differently. For example, the mRNA vaccines deliver an immune response that is different from that of Covaxin or AstraZeneca. That is why it is said that mixing the vaccines may not provide suitable outcomes.

Can you miss your second dose?

Full protection from the Coronavirus is only sought when a person is administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, skipping the second dose of vaccines is not advisable. However, if you were not able to take the vaccine due to unforeseeable circumstances, the second dose can be taken within the new guidelines on the gap between doses.

Have vaccines been combined for use before?

While theoretically mixing of the vaccines is said to be possible. It is considered to be a booster in certain cases. For example, the strategy of combining vaccines was adopted in the past during the Ebola outbreak. However, its effectiveness remains divided. Various studies suggest that mixing Oxford-Astrazeneca’s Covishield and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine doses can be tolerable. However, there is no wider acceptance of this claim in the scientific community.

