New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Centre has made it easy for people to get vaccinated by starting free vaccinations for all age groups and allowing walk-in vaccine camps. Since, the walk-in registrations started for 18+ age group in India earlier this month, it is important to be aware of some particular aspects which can save your from fake vaccination drives.

The entire process of getting vaccinated is done online. Even if you opt for a walk-in camp to get vaccinated, you will have to register yourself on the CoWIN portal to get your slot booked. After taking the jab, you will also receive an SMS from the CoWin system which provides you a digital vaccine certificate that has a QR code in it.

Similarly, it is also important to check particular informations which helps you to stay away from the scam that offers people fake vaccines. Let's know these six steps through which you can attend the walk-in Covid vaccine camp.

Step 1: Adhaar card with a mobile phone is mandatory at the walk-in vaccine camp

If you haven't registered yourself on the CoWin app for your vaccination and you are directly visiting the walk-in vaccine camp, you still need to carry an Adhaar card along with the working condition phone. Though it is not requisite to have a smartphone, however, one needs to have that phone number where they can receive the OTP and the vaccination certificate.

Step 2: An OTP will pop up on your mobile number which will verify your vaccine registration

Once you register your number with the walk-in vaccine camp, you will receive an OTP on your mobile screen, which will confirm your registration. This is one of the essential steps as this prevents you from getting a fake vaccine from the vaccination camp. Till the time you don't receive an OTP do not get vaccinated, as you won't be able to download the certificate from the CoWin app.

Step 3: Once you get your jab you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number

After getting your jab, a message will pop up on your mobile screen from the CoWin platform which will contain your full name, the name of the vaccine, date and time, and a link from where you can download your certificate.

Step 4: The check - Verify Covid vaccine certificate by scanning the QR code

Every Covid-19 vaccine certificate comes with a QR code that can be scanned and it helps you to check the genuineness of the vaccine. If you want to check the validity of your covid-19 vaccine certificate then go to the CoWin verification website-- https://verify.cowin.gov.in/ and scan the QR code to get the authentication.

Step 5: If you are not able to scan the QR code on your certificate it means your certificate is fake as QR code projects the genuineness and validity of the vaccine. If the certificate is not authentic, then its QR code will display “Certificate Invalid”.

Step6: Aarogya setu app, helps you to check your vaccination status with the same mobile number register

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen