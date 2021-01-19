Most of the vaccine requires booster doses so that the vaccines work effectively. So, let us get to know what kind of effect does the first and the second doses of the vaccine will have on your body:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India has started its COVID-19 vaccination drive and around 1.6 lakh healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated on the inaugural day. The Health Ministry said that the massive inoculation exercise was done during 3,352 sessions conducted by 16,755 vaccinators, marking it as a historic and biggest coronavirus vaccination drive launched by PM Modi. The vaccination drive has started off in several other countries as well and the two doses of vaccines are being given in many countries. It is to be noted that the vaccine works effectively if two doses of it are taken. So, let us get to know what kind of effect does the first and the second doses of the vaccine will have on your body:

How does the booster dose work?

When the immune system goes through the first encounter of the vaccine, it makes sure to activate two important types of blood cells. The first kind is plasma B cells, which dominantly focuses on making antibodies in the body. However, this cell type remains for a short span of time and without the second dose, the antibodies decline rapidly.

After this, there are T cells and each of them is self-trained to identify a kind of pathogen and kill it. Sometimes the memory T cells in the body are able to survive for a long time so that they can hit their target that means that immunity from vaccines or the infections from it can also last for a lifetime. But, the important part is that you usually won't have many of this cell type until the second dose.

How the antibodies are formed in the body?

When the second dose of vaccine enters the body it re exposes the body to the antigens and thus the molecules on pathogens lead to trigger the immune system and after this, the size of the memory B cell also increases. After this. high-quality antibodies are formed. The B cell is rapidly divided when the second dose of the same vaccine is activated in the body. This causes an increase in the number of antibodies.

The second dose also activates the process of "B cell maturation" in the body, which involves selecting the immature ones with the best receptors for binding to a particular pathogen. This happens while they're still in the bone marrow – where white blood cells are made. This means B cells are not only more numerous but the antibodies they produce are better targeted.

Meanwhile, the memory T cells also proliferate rapidly. They played a crucial role during the current pandemic in which they protected some people from developing severe Covid-19 problems.

The experts believe that it takes time to gain immunity. Congenital immunity is a part of the immune system, which reacts immediately. The vaccine is encouraged to form more immune cells, some of which in turn produce antibodies.

