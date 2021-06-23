Scientists have developed a universal vaccine that protected mice not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses while triggering the immune system to fight off a dangerous variant.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The new variant of Covid-19 has been a topic of concern across the globe. This is one of the main reasons that scientists are working on such a vaccine, which will keep people safe from every variant of the coronavirus. This vaccine is under its final stages. Once this vaccine is ready, then the world will have a powerful weapon to fight such epidemics in the future.

Scientists have developed a universal vaccine that protected mice not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses while triggering the immune system to fight off a dangerous variant. While no one knows which virus may cause the next outbreak, researchers from the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the US noted that coronaviruses remain a threat after causing the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To prevent a future coronavirus pandemic, the team designed the vaccine to provide protection from the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a group of coronaviruses known to make the jump from animals to humans. The study, published in the journal Science, looked at a second-generation vaccine: one that targets sarbecoviruses.

When given to mice, the hybrid vaccine effectively generated neutralising antibodies against multiple spike proteins -- which viruses use to latch onto healthy cells -- including one associated with B.1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

The team of scientists who are working on this vaccine has adopted the mRNA method. This is the same method that Pfizer and Moderna have used to make the current vaccine. Currently, this vaccine is being tested on animals.

"The vaccine has the potential to prevent outbreaks when used as a new variant is detected," said study lead author Ralph Baric, an epidemiologist at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The research includes data from mice infected with SARS-CoV and related coronaviruses and the vaccine prevented infection and lung damage in mice. Additional testing could lead to human clinical trials next year, the researchers said.

"Our findings look bright for the future because they suggest we can design more universal pan coronavirus vaccines to proactively guard against viruses we know are at risk for emerging in humans," said another lead author David Martinez, a postdoctoral researcher at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. "With this strategy, perhaps we can prevent a SARS-CoV-3," Martinez said.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen