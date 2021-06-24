Experts have recommended drinking plenty of water before getting the vaccine minimizes various post-vaccination complications

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the COVID-19 vaccine drive has expanded rapidly in India, so have the post-vaccination side effects. Hence, it has become extremely important to have full knowledge of the possible after-effects of the vaccine and learn how to deal with them. Experts have recommended drinking plenty of water before getting the vaccine minimizes various post-vaccination complications. Here is a look at how true or effective the hack is.

Why do we face side effects post-vaccination?



Before understanding the hack, we need to know why do side effects happen in the first place. Post-vaccination, as the antibodies start to form, the immune system goes into a defense mode. This results in side effects, that are the body's way of responding to the pathogens.

Can water alone help reduce side effects?



There is no existing evidence to prove that water alone could help you combat the side effects. The side-effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine are an inflammatory reaction, and not influenced or caused by external factors like water. Despite this, staying hydrated and stocking up on fluids could be a good idea to remain hydrated.

Fainting and lightheadedness - Can drinking water help with them?



Lightheadedness and fainting are also some possible side effects of the vaccine. Though they are not serious, several people believe drinking lots of water could help.

Again, as per studies, drinking too much water is also a health risk, causing sodium levels to drop and leading to headaches, fatigue, seizures, and even death. In fact, healthy adults easily get enough liquids through food and beverages - even if they feel unwell for a day or two after a vaccine shot.

What should be done?



As per the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should drink plenty of fluids after getting the shot, especially if you develop a fever. It may also be beneficial to drink plenty of fluids before getting your shot. However, you don't have to rely on merely water to keep you hydrated.

You could try drinking some green tea after your shot. Drinking the beverage is an excellent way to rehydrate and get a boost of antioxidants. In addition, the juice of various fruits and vegetables could help you feel energized after taking the shot.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha