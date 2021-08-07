Here we are to shed some light on the false info about the COVID-19 vaccines which were being spread initially. Scroll down to know the myths about getting jabbed which were doing the rounds of social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a major development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday. The country took 203 days to reach the milestone of the 50-crore mark. The first 10 crore jabs were the slowest and took 85 days to touch the figure. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark, 29 more days to reach 30 crore, another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

The vaccination drive started by the government on January 16 is running successfully with more and more people coming forward to take the vaccine against the deadly virus. However, this was not the case earlier although many people were excited to get jabbed, there were a few sections of them who were a bit sceptical about the COVID-19 vaccine due to widespread negative publicity of vaccinations.

Throughout the pandemic, misinformation on social media created obstacles to the successful handling of the pandemic and the vaccine rollout. However, Cigna's COVID-19 Vaccine Perception Study shows that only 5% of the respondents consider social media to be the most trusted source of information, despite the vast majority being social media users.

So here we are to shed some light on the false info about the COVID-19 vaccines which were being spread initially.

Misinformation and myths about COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe

There were so many people who believed that getting vaccinated is unsafe and can turn out to be as fatal as death. But, later Food and Drug Administration followed all the guidelines and safety standards to prove that wrong. The vaccines turned out to be safe and were approved only after clinical trials.

Coronavirus vaccine has a tracking device

This was one of the most bizarre things one could come across about COVID-19 vaccines. It obviously was untrue as any chip was not transferred through the vaccine injection into a person.

COVID-19 vaccine has allergic reactions

Well, this was true to an extent. However, it was happening very rarely and that too mildly. Mostly, people experience side effects like headache, fever, body aches etc. which were again very minimal.

COVID-19 vaccine makes women infertile

It was as funny as it sounds now. This fact is not at all true as experts say that the amino acid present in the vaccine is too short to actually affect a woman's fertility. Therefore, they asked people not to trust this myth, it is completely made up.

There's no need for COVID-19 vaccine after being diagnosed with the virus

This one was also untrue. If in case one has already contracted the coronavirus disease, it was necessary for them to get vaccinated. As per experts, the immunity varies from one person to another and one never knows how long someone is safe from COVID-19. Therefore, a person who has already contracted coronavirus can be benefitted from the vaccine.

