New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amidst all the speculation around whether lactating women should get Covid-19 vaccination or not and its side effects on the baby, the government has allowed breastfeeding mothers to take the jab based on health care experts opinion. Now along with all 18+ citizens eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination in India, even women who are breastfeeding can get the vaccine. The decision has been taken to safeguard lactating women and their babies from the deadly coronavirus which is taking a toll on lives across the country.

However, it should be noted that all the Covid-19 vaccines that are available in India - Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V - did not include lactating women in their clinical trials. Nevertheless, the WHO has attested that these vaccines are still largely safe to take for women who are breastfeeding.

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions that breastfeeding mother would have in their mind before they take the shot:

Will the vaccine affect your milk supply?

No, lactating women can safely continue to feed their babies after the vaccination. Taking the vaccine will not affect their milk supply. In fact, it is suggested that lactating women can pass their antibodies in the child as they feed them.

Do Covid-19 vaccine hamper fertility?

Again, no! The vaccine will in no way hamper your fertility and there is absolutely no side effect that can affect your reproduction. The vaccine only targets the spike protein of the SARS-COV-2 virus in your system. It does not take any link to fertility.

How soon after can one take the Covid vaccine if they have just delivered?

According to Health Ministry the vaccine can be taken at any point provided the mother is doing well and is healthy. Still, it is advised to take a heads up from your doctor before taking the vaccine.

Can you take the vaccine if you are planning a baby?

While pregnant women are not allowed to take the vaccine, some women think taking the shot before planning a baby can minimize the complications. However, there is no as such proof of this. Some health experts recommend taking the vaccine but there are studies which warn against it. Always consult your doctor for better advice.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha