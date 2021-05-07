COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs: To clear your doubts we are here with some frequently asked questions that will help you in understanding the vaccine procedure:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: To prevent its citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government allowed all aged above 18 years to get vaccinated. This will help in curbing the transmission, severe and mortality rate in the nation. As the vaccination drive commenced on May 1, there are some people who are still confused regarding the process after taking the jab and what should they avoid before and after getting vaccinated.

So to clear your doubts here, we are with some frequently asked questions that will help you in understanding the vaccine procedure:

What You Should Do Before Vaccination?

1. Register yourself for the jab on the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app.

2. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms then, immediately consult your doctor

3. If you are on medication then, consult your doctor whether you should avoid taking medicines before and after the COVID-19 vaccination.

4. Stay hydrated and get a good sleep at night

What Medicines You Should Avoid?

- Doctors recommend that to avoid prevent the after-effects of vaccination people should consume medicines such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

- Also, people should avoid taking antihistamines before vaccination to prevent allergic reactions.

What You Should Do After Vaccination?

- Stay hydrated

- If you are experiencing feverish then, consult your doctor regarding medicines you should take.

- You will experience pain in the area you got vaccinated, so doctors have advised you not to take any pain killers rather do exercise to reduce the pain.

- People should avoid consuming alcohol after vaccination as it can have a negative impact on the vaccine side effects.

Documents To Carry For COVID-19 Vaccination

Carry a physical copy of the identity proof you used for registration, such as a PAN Card or Aadhar Card. Without these, you would not be eligible to get vaccinated.

Things To Keep In Mind

- Make sure you are wearing double masks or N95 at the vaccination centre

- Maintain social distance at the vaccination centre

- Wear half sleeves t-shirt or shirt for easy access to your upper arm area.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv