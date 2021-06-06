COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs: As compared to men, fewer women are getting vaccinated in India. Health experts clear all myths doing around the impact of the vaccine on women

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 vaccination is like a preventive shield, it helps in minimising the effects of a deadly virus and also prevents mortality. However, still, several people, especially women are quite sceptical regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine and its side effects. According to reports, as compared to men, fewer women are getting vaccinated in India. Though gender disparity is one of the reasons for the country's demographic divide, hesitancy can also be the reason among women regarding vaccination like side-effects, impact on fertility, etc.

As the vaccination drive is underway, the Times of India got in touch with health experts and cleared the doubts doing around the impact of the vaccine on women.

Do the COVID-19 vaccine impact women differently?

According to health experts, it is believed that a high level of estrogen in the body can be one of the factors in women in comparison to men. Also, it has been seen that age can dim the efficiency of the vaccine in women.

Hormonal fluctuations can be one of the factors in women making vaccine react differently in their body making them prone to side effects. However, the vaccine helps them from COVID-19 complications, risks and mortality.

Can women get blood clots from the COVID-19 vaccine?

Lately, some women reported getting blood clots weeks after getting vaccinated especially those who received the Johnson and Johnson and Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. However, according to health experts, women's genetic make-up and autoimmune reactions can cause a blood clot.

Health experts assure that blood clot doesn't pose any major threat, it can be treated if diagnosed in time.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine impacts fertility?

So far no data have proved that vaccine poses threat to the reproductive system. The vaccines are produced scientifically keeping in mind all pros and cons. However, health experts have advised women, who are undergoing any kind of fertility treatments, to not get vaccinated three days before and after the treatment. Also, such women's are advised to first consult the respective doctor before getting COVID-19 vaccination.

Can a woman get COVID-19 vaccine around or on her periods?

As soon as PM Modi announced vaccination from all above 18 years of age, people started speculating that woman on her periods cannot get vaccinated as their immunity is low. However, this not true, and it's another myth that is keeping women away from vaccination.

According to health experts, the vaccine doesn't pose any threat to women who are on their period or if their period date is around the corner.

Are side effects in women severe in comparison to men?

According to studies, women experience intense side effects after getting vaccinated in comparison to men. Scientists claim that the side effects depend on hormonal changes, which are quite normal in nature.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before COVID-19 vaccination.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv