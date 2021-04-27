India reported over 3.23 lakh cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. This number has taken the total tally to 1,76,36,307 in the country.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: Due to the major surge of coronavirus cases in India, the country has been speeding up its vaccination process. Recently, the Centre announced that from phase three of the vaccination drive, people above the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, people have several questions regarding coronavirus and smoking. And the common question amongst smokers is that if they can smoke after taking the first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine. So, to answer your question, we have compiled some studies regarding the smoking and coronavirus vaccine.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), those who smoke are vulnerable and are at high risk of contracting coronavirus thus it is advisable to get themselves vaccinated.

WHO further said that smoking reduces lung capacity and it increases the risk of contracting several other respiratory infections. The report further added that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 outcomes.

Can smoking lessen the impact of the vaccine on your body?

Dr Vishakha, a writer and an award-winning nutritionist suggested that people should not smoke after taking the jab of coronavirus vaccine as it lowers the antibody response to several vaccines. She further said that smokers can use a nicotine patch or gum if they require it.

She shared a series of post on Instagram in which she suggested what should a person do if they are taking the vaccine. In her post, Dr Vishakha mentioned that a person must take 6 hours of sleep per night the week before they take the vaccine.

The post further read that people should meditate or try breathing exercise so that chronic stress can be reduced.

She even talked about alcohol and said that alcohol can weaken the response to the vaccine. So a person should avoid alcohol for three days before and after their shot. And binge drinking should be avoided for 45 days.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the country, India reported over 3.23 lakh cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. This number has taken the total tally to 1,76,36,307 in the country.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, Jagran English does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation to a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips before taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.)

