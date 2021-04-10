COVID-19 Vaccination: Though health experts are not dismissing the fact that one can test coronavirus positive even after getting vaccinated completely, they believe that inoculation will increase the immunity of a person, helping them fight the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit India, leading to an alarming spike in daily cases. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged state and union territory (UT) governments not to panic over the situation and ramp up the pace of the vaccination.

The Prime Minister, during his meet with all chief minister earlier this week, said that the vaccination should be ramped up as it is the only way to stop the spread of the infection. He also urged the states and UTs to observe a Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) from April 11 to April 14.

While the central government is asking states and UTs to ramp up the vaccination drive, concerns over the inoculation process have increased as several people, including doctors and healthcare workers, have tested coronavirus positive even after getting vaccinated completely.

Though health experts are not dismissing the fact that one can test coronavirus positive even after getting vaccinated completely, they believe that inoculation will increase the immunity of a person, helping them fight the virus.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, while speaking to News18, did not dismiss that one can get infected after vaccination but said that he or she will "asymptomatic or have an only mild illness".

Dr Vinod Paul, who is a part of the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 response team, also agreed with Dr Guleria and said that stressed that people would need to follow appropriate COVID behaviour even after vaccination.

"We can have all the vaccines in the world but we will, for a long time, need masks to protect us. We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken," Dr Paul was quoted by India Today as saying.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday night said that more than 9.78 crore people have been administered in the country so far. Though the Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to ramp up the vaccination drive, several opposition-ruled states -- including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab -- have said that there is a shortage of vaccines and asked the Centre to deliver them urgently.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma