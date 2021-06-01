COVID-19 Information: It has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO. Results of the laboratory experiments of this drug found it effective to fight against the SARS-COVID-2 virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has come up with guidelines on how to administer the 2-DG ((2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in COVID-19 patients. The agency has said that the 2-DG drug can be given under medical care and on the prescription of doctors.

The 2DG medication received the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) recently. It has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO. Results of the laboratory experiments of this drug found it effective to fight against the SARS-COVID-2 virus.

DRDO’s 2-DG drug comes in the form of powder (sachet) that is taken orally by dissolving it with water. Patients treated with the 2-DG drug have shown faster symptomatic cure than standard of care (SOC) treatment.

Who all can take the 2-DG drug?

This drug is allowed to be used for moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. It is used as an adjunct therapy which means it is given as a supplement to the primary line of treatment for COVID patients.

Here’s when & how you can use the 2-DG drug:

• The 2 DG drug can be given as adjunct therapy to the COVID-19 patients who are under the standard of care treatment in the hospital setting.

• The drug should be prescribed for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as early as possible for a maximum duration of 10 days.

• 2DG drug is not advised for patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problems, hepatic and renal impairment or ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome). This is because the 2DG drug has not been studied on such patients yet. Therefore, caution should be exercised.

• The 2DG medication should also not be given to pregnant and lactating women under 18 years of age.

• Patients and attendees can get the 2DG medicine from Dr Reddy’s lab.

