New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India’s Covid National Task Force released a renewed set of guidelines for Covid treatment of mild to severe Covid cases. The recently-released set of guidelines, released by the Covid National Task Force finds no mention of various previously-in-use treatment therapies. With no precise Covid cure in medical sight until now, the scientific community continues to be scrambling to add various Covid treatments in the recommended list of treatments while also omitting the less/adversely effective treatment therapies from the same.

Plasma therapy dropped, is Remdesivir next?

The Covid National Task Force on Tuesday dropped Plasma therapy from India’s Covid treatment protocol. The treatment had picked considerable momentum in the wake of a massive surge in Covid cases in the country, on accounts of providing ‘already made’ Covid-antibodies to moderate and severely ill Covid patients.

A day after Plasma therapy was dropped from India’s Covid-19 treatment protocol, another widely-used anti-viral medication, Remdesivir, for which the world saw Indians scrambling to procure during the second wave of the pandemic, can soon be dropped from the list of possible treatments of Covid-19.

According to New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital’s chairperson Dr DS Rana, no evidence could be found that Remdesivir works in Covid-19 treatment. “If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work will have to be discontinued", Dr Rana told the news agency ANI.

Other Covid medication no more in use

Ivermectin: States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, severely affected by the second wave of a pandemic have put the much-debated anti-parasite drug off the list of Covid treatment drugs. Earlier, the WHO chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan had opposed the use of Ivermectin except in clinical trials. The drug, however, continues to be in use in various parts of the country for asymptomatic and mildly-symptomatic Covid patients.

Hydroxychloroquine: The most-talked about anti-malarial drug since the early days of the pandemic, has been widely dismissed by the medical community. The drug continues to be prophylactic (to be used as a preventive measure) but finds ‘less favourable’ outcomes in infected Covid patients. However, it continues to be in India’s Covid treatment protocol for mildly infected Covid patients.

Coronil: A traditional Covid remedy, touted by controversial spiritual leader-turned business tycoon Baba Ramdev, continues to be controversial with no proven treatment capabilities so far. The drug has been marketed as an ‘immuno-booster’ but not really treatment in either technical or medical sense.

