New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gargling has several benefits as it helps you to clean your mouth and gives you fresh breath too, but what if we tell you that it can be used as an effective defence against the novel coronavirus. In a recent study, Punjab University Dental College researchers have claimed that mouthwash could kill 99.9% of SARS CoV2 virus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a laboratory.

The study titled "Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-Covid mouth rinse” has been carried out in collaboration with the Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR) – Structural Biology Laboratory and supported by Dr. Reddy Laboratories and the Design Innovation Centre of the PU. It gives interesting insights into the effectiveness of the current ‘gold standard’ Chlorhexidine and also Povidone-iodine as an effective mouth rinse, through an in-vitro analysis. Chlorhexidine gluconate is a germicidal mouthwash that reduces bacteria in the mouth.

The research suggests that Chlorhexidine and Povidone-iodine are effective against SARS CoV2. These two are the most routinely used mouth rinses.

According to the study, Chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinses with 0.2% concentration inactivated in it is more than effective in killing 99.9% of SARS CoV2 virus, in a minimal contact time of 30 seconds.

Dr. Ashish Jain from HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Punjab University, who has authored the study, said: “We found out that a mouth rinse with a required concentration of Chlorhexidine holds the potential of killing coronavirus within 30 seconds after being exposed in a laboratory. We had used only Chlorhexidine in our present study. However, it is to be seen whether a commercial mouth wash will prove to be as effective as it was found in the study because of the other ingredients found in a mouth wash."

He further said that the lab study part has been done and now the clinical tests will be conducted. Adding to that he said that people will be involved in this research in clinical tests.

