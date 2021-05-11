COVID-19 Treatment: However, contrary to the claims of Goan authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against the use of Ivermectin as a medication for treating COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Recently, the Goa government approved the use of Ivermectin drug for patients over the age of 18 which has been shunned by the US regulator for the treatment of COVID-19. Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that the Ivermectin drug medication will be made available at all health centres in the state.

He appealed to all the people to take the drug even if they don’t show any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus as yet. The minister said this medication is a prophylaxis treatment that can be used as a preventive measure to avoid the severity of the COVID-19 virus. The Ivermectin drug is an orally administered medication used to treat different types of parasite infestations.

Taking to his Twitter, the minister said, “Patients will be treated with Ivermectin 12mg for a period of 5 days. Expert panels from the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan, found a large, statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery, and viral clearance in Covid-19 patients treated with Ivermectin”.

However, contrary to the claims of Goan authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against the use of Ivermectin as a medication for treating COVID-19. WHO’s Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, on Tuesday tweeted “Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against the use of 'ivermectin' for COVID-19 except within clinical trials”.

Even the manufacturer of the Ivermectin drug – Merck said that there is no scientific basis that shows the therapeutic effect of the drug against the virus. “No meaningful evidence for a clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease” was found in the studies, the company added.

Apart from WHO, other regulators such as United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medical Agency (EMA) have also advised against the use of Ivermectin for COVID treatment. "Ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug, it is used to treat parasitic worms, the FDA said. However, the Ivermectin drug has been approved and made available in India despite warnings by medical and scientific experts.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha