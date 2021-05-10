A human body uses 350 litres of oxygen per day. Take a look at a few yoga asanas and how to perform them to increase your oxygen levels amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Oxygen is the most important element in one's life and most of the COVID-19 patients are facing the problem of the same amidst the second strain of the deadly virus. Severe infection of COVID-19 is causing pneumonia inside the lungs and acute respiratory distension syndrome.

On an average a human body uses 350 litres of oxygen per day and if one doesn't get oxygen for even 3 minutes, they can die. Therefore, amidst this intense situation where the infection is spreading like wildfire and there is severe crisis of oxygen cylinders, it is very important for us to take care of our health and do our bit to keep ourselves safe.

Keep a track of your oxygen levels

Apart from following the routine norms of COVID like maintaining strict physical distancing, wearing double masks etc, it is important to try and keep a check on our oxygen levels. With the help of oximeter, measure your oxygen level regularly. The reading should be above 90, however, if it is below that then consult a doctor immediately and get medical help.

How to use oximeter

Make sure to clean your fingers before using the oximeter.

Avoid having nail polish on while placing your fingers on the oximeter.

Don't take out your finger from the oximeter for 1 full minute.

As soon as the reading is stable, note the data.

How to increase your oxygen levels

Apart from the treatments, there are certain breathing exercises which experts are recommending to improve your lung health. Breathing exercises are a great way to develop the lungs as they improve lung muscles. They can help clear out any secretion and increase the capacity by supplying an adequate amount of oxygen. Take a look at a few yoga asanas and how to perform them to increase your oxygen levels.

Anulom-vilom

Also known as alternate nostril breathing, Anulom-vilom helps in clearing out nasal passage and improves respiratory muscle strength. Practiced it in empty stomach in the morning or in the evening after a long gap post having a meal.

How to do

Sit on a chair or on the ground cross legged, in a meditation position

With your right thumb, close your right nostril and inhale through the left nostril.

Release your right nostril and with your middle and ring finger, close your left nostril exhaling through the right nostril.

Inhale through the right nostril, then release the fingers, closing the right nostril and exhaling through the left nostril.

Continue the slow breathing through alternate nostrils and focus on the breath.

Practise this for 10 minutes for benefits to start accruing.

Bhramari

Bhramari is a humming exercise, which increases nitric oxide in the body and acts as vasodilators which means that it helps with increased blood flow through the vessels and prevents muscles from tightening.

How to do

Sit on a chair or on the ground cross legged, in a meditation position.

Close your ears using your thumb and place your middle and ring fingers lightly at the inner corner of your eyes.

Rest your index finger above your eyebrows and little finger where it rests on your cheeks.

Take a deep breathe in and while exhaling make a soft humming sound similar to 'hmmmmm', throughout the entire exhalation. Inhale again and while exhaling make the humming sound.

Practise for 10 minutes for benefits to start accruing.

Matsyasana / Fish Pose

Matsyasana, also known as the fish pose helps in maintaining the balance of distributing equal amount of oxygen in your blood. It even helps in improving the blood circulation in your body.

How to do

Lie down on your back without bending your knees.

Slightly lift your hip area and keep your hands under them.

Now take a deep breath and bend your elbows a little.

Push the upper part of your body.

Put your chest out while placing your head back on the floor.

Hold the pose and breathe.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. Jagran English does not independently vouch for the results of these home remedies. Prior consultation to a doctor is advised before doing any home remedy.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal