New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second strain of COVID-19 is impacting patients and how. People are facing, breathing problems, lung infections and several other symptoms which are getting difficult to deal with. The virus is getting severe by every passing day and amidst this it gets even more important to take care of your health and keep a track on what's going on in your body.

Mostly, people think that this new strain of COVID-19 is just impacting your respiration and lungs. But this is not it, in many cases, COVID-19 is impacting patients' hearts also. Yes, the after-effects of COVID-19 are affecting one's body more this time than previously assumed. And this time, many are complaining of having several heart ailments post recovery from coronavirus.

How can COVID-19 impact one's heart?

Some impact and symptoms of COVID-19 like chest pain, increased pulse, breathlessness stay with the patients for a while even after getting recovered. Meanwhile, as per a study of JAMA, 70% of patients suffer from at least one symptom related to heart ailment post-COVID-19 recovery. Also, many experts believe that shortness of oxygen in body can be blamed for heart troubles too.

On the other hand, extreme use of blood thinners, anxiety problems and many other factors can be responsible to increase your heart's rate. Therefore, here we are with such warning signs that your heart is suffering from post-COVID-19 symptoms which needs your attention.

Breathlessness

If one is not able to breathe properly and is experiencing shortness of breath then it can be a serious issue that needs immediate attention. In this case, there's a possibility that your body is lacking oxygen in your vital organs. This can not just impact your heart but also your lungs.

Chest pain

If you are feeling some kind of uneasiness in your heart like chest pain, heaviness, discomfort or something like this then it's a point of concern. If the pain is not dealt with it may spread to your arms, neck and other parts.

Drop in oxygen levels

Keep measuring your oxygen levels even after you have recovered from COVID-19 as fluctuations in your oxygen levels can be dangerous. It can be a result of irregular heart beat and other severe issues which can't be ignored. Therefore, always keep your oximeters near you.

Dizziness

Dizziness can be a big warning symptom of a cardiac arrest. Yes, if you are experiencing lightheadedness, fatigue so much so that it is getting difficult to stand and sit then immediately seek medical help.

Extreme sweating

Extreme sweating has been one of the major symptoms of a heart attack. Therefore, even if you have recovered from COVID-19 make sure to keep a check on your body temperature and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal