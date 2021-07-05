COVID-19 tips: Here's how to keep a check on vitamin D deficiency while staying indoors
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Right from killing people from virus to locking many in their homes amidst lockdown, COVID-19 pandemic has caused enough wrath in the world for almost 2 years now. Meanwhile, no matter how much working from home might sound like a luxury, it is has had its perils too. Yes, staying indoors and being away from the sun has had long-term adverse effect on the body and mind in the form of a Vitamin D deficiency.
People have not only been deficient of this vitamin but also developed many other health issues like unhealthy weight gain, joint pains, other vitamin deficiencies and more. Since vitamin D helps one build immunity, therefore, lack of this particular vitamin amidst such tough times is quite a big reason to worry about. Vitamin D not just helps the body to function well by keeping your immunity intact but also makes the bones healthy and it is known to prevent cancers.
Importance of Vitamin D
Vitamin D plays a vital role in our body by keeping one away from health issues like heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, bacterial infections, immunity disorder, rapid-ageing, some types of cancers and multiple sclerosis.
Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency
Initially, Vitamin D deficiency does not show any notable symptoms, but acute deficiency may cause muscle cramps, backache, fatigue and depression and sleep disorder among several other disorders.
How to get enough Vitamin D when staying indoors for maximum time
- Sun exposure is the best source of Vitamin D. One must try to soak in the early morning at least twice a week for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- There are various food items rich in vitamin D like -- cod liver oil, coriander, orange, yoghurt, cheese, garlic, dark chocolate, black mustard seeds, mushrooms, turmeric, and Kashmiri garlic -- which can help one boost their immunity naturally.
- One can also take Vitamin D supplements available at medical stores, however, it is advisable to consult a physician before consuming medical supplements.
Consumption of Vitamin D rich foods
- Have two cloves of garlic or 4-5 cloves of Kashmiri garlic early in the morning on an empty stomach, and after dinner.
- A tiny bit of dark chocolate once a day is also a good source of Vitamin D.
- Having mushrooms once a week will help balance vitamin D levels in one's body. One should try and include bajra or ragi roti in meals as well, to quicken the process of upping the vitamin level.
- Consumption of black mustard seeds and half a tablespoon of turmeric powder are helpful to boost vitamin D levels.
Can too much Vitamin D be harmful?
Strangely enough, one cannot get too much Vitamin D from the sun but can overdo the supplements causing various problems. Vitamin D toxicity is, thankfully, quite rare but it can lead to hypercalcemia symptoms of which are: nausea, increased thirst and urination, and poor appetite.
Fret not, and try to lead a more natural way of life by eating seasonal foods and home-cooked meals, and being active in day-to-day life. These simple practices will keep the body and mind fit.
(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)
With inputs from IANS.
