New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Right from killing people from virus to locking many in their homes amidst lockdown, COVID-19 pandemic has caused enough wrath in the world for almost 2 years now. Meanwhile, no matter how much working from home might sound like a luxury, it is has had its perils too. Yes, staying indoors and being away from the sun has had long-term adverse effect on the body and mind in the form of a Vitamin D deficiency.

People have not only been deficient of this vitamin but also developed many other health issues like unhealthy weight gain, joint pains, other vitamin deficiencies and more. Since vitamin D helps one build immunity, therefore, lack of this particular vitamin amidst such tough times is quite a big reason to worry about. Vitamin D not just helps the body to function well by keeping your immunity intact but also makes the bones healthy and it is known to prevent cancers.

Importance of Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a vital role in our body by keeping one away from health issues like heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, bacterial infections, immunity disorder, rapid-ageing, some types of cancers and multiple sclerosis.

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Initially, Vitamin D deficiency does not show any notable symptoms, but acute deficiency may cause muscle cramps, backache, fatigue and depression and sleep disorder among several other disorders.

How to get enough Vitamin D when staying indoors for maximum time

Sun exposure is the best source of Vitamin D. One must try to soak in the early morning at least twice a week for about 15 to 20 minutes.

There are various food items rich in vitamin D like -- cod liver oil, coriander, orange, yoghurt, cheese, garlic, dark chocolate, black mustard seeds, mushrooms, turmeric, and Kashmiri garlic -- which can help one boost their immunity naturally.

One can also take Vitamin D supplements available at medical stores, however, it is advisable to consult a physician before consuming medical supplements.

Consumption of Vitamin D rich foods

Have two cloves of garlic or 4-5 cloves of Kashmiri garlic early in the morning on an empty stomach, and after dinner.

A tiny bit of dark chocolate once a day is also a good source of Vitamin D.

Having mushrooms once a week will help balance vitamin D levels in one's body. One should try and include bajra or ragi roti in meals as well, to quicken the process of upping the vitamin level.

Consumption of black mustard seeds and half a tablespoon of turmeric powder are helpful to boost vitamin D levels.

Can too much Vitamin D be harmful?

Strangely enough, one cannot get too much Vitamin D from the sun but can overdo the supplements causing various problems. Vitamin D toxicity is, thankfully, quite rare but it can lead to hypercalcemia symptoms of which are: nausea, increased thirst and urination, and poor appetite.

Fret not, and try to lead a more natural way of life by eating seasonal foods and home-cooked meals, and being active in day-to-day life. These simple practices will keep the body and mind fit.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

