New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many cases of children getting infected from the deadly virus have been reported. And as the third wave is approaching, many people believe that it may be dangerous for children. It can start off with milder symptoms in kids but it gets severe if it's not taken seriously. Therefore, it is very important for parents to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical help immediately.

Here we are listing down some signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in kids:

Fever

Cough

Breathing issues

Problems related to cold like: sore throat, congestion, running nose

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

Tiredness

Even inflammation throughout the body remains a major concern even sometimes several weeks after they were infected with the virus. This is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Doctors are still trying to find out how these symptoms are related to the coronavirus pandemic. But we have listed out some of the symptoms of MIS-C which can include:

Fever

Belly pain

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Rashes

Neck pain

Red eyes

Feeling very tired

Red, cracked lips

Swollen hands or feet

Swollen glands (lymph nodes)

If your kid is suffering from MIS-C, she or he might have trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face, confusion, or trouble staying awake. Such symptoms should not be ignored and the kid should be taken to the hospital. It has been observed that those kids get better with hospital care, sometimes ICU admissions, he points out.

What to do when your child is showing symptoms?

Seeing and examining the condition of the child, the doctor will then decide how to go about it: If it can be treated at home, if one should come in for a visit, or if one can have a video or telehealth visit.

How to keep other family members safe if the child has symptoms?

As per the experts, these are the few steps one needs to follow in order to keep other family members safe when your child has been showing symptoms:

It is very important for the other family members to stay safe at home and not step out until the reports of the test are there.

Make sure that people and pets in the house are away from your child as much as possible.

Ensure that only one person in the family is handling the care of the sick child.

If the infected child is above two-years-old then he/she should wear a mask at least for the time when the caregiver is in the room.

Don't leave the child alone for a long time by putting on his/her mask.

If the sick child is using the same washroom then wipe down the bathroom with disinfectant after he/she uses it.

Other family members should sanitize their hands at regular intervals.

However, even after all this, when a child falls sick, it is very obvious for the family to panic, but don't worry, now COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people who are 18 and older. Even the doses for infants are on trial currently. So, everyone should get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before COVID-19 vaccination.)

With inputs from IANS.

