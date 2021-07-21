New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 virus has not only impacted people's health but their regular routines as well. Be it working from home or maintaining social distancing, few terms like these have become a new normal for everyone. Amidst this while people have been struggling to maintain their physical health and trying to take care of their family around them, one thing is neglected and that is mental health.

Although, COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of people come forward and talk about depression, stress, anxiety which they have started feeling amidst these testing times, but still many need a proper guidance on how to deal with it.

During this time, doctors have realised that many people suffer from social anxiety, a serious mental health condition, where every day social interactions cause anxiety, fear or embarrassment. So, experts have come up with five things to overcome social anxiety. Here's what they suggest:



Try breathing techniques



Breathing techniques are often recommended to promote relaxation or for dealing with stress or anxiety attacks. When you breathe, your blood cells receive oxygen and release carbon dioxide. When people are anxious, however, they tend to take rapid, shallow breaths from the chest. Whenever you are anxious, focus on your breathing. Breathe in, hold your breath and count till 5, and then breathe out. If you do this for 70-80 times, you'll definitely feel calmer.



Be with people who make you happy and feel loved



Remember, nothing will change around you! The social situation will continue to remain the way it is. So, the best way is to plan thoroughly for a social situation that makes you nervous. For instance, if it's about going on a date, you should plan for each and every aspect of it. The idea is to recognise what triggers your anxiety and try to minimise the activities that might trigger anxiety. Also, if you feel socially anxious and you want to work on it, you must start going out with people who are close to you and who will take care of you when you're feeling anxious.



Have a gratitude journal



You must write down the positive things that happened with you throughout the day. One thing that counters anxiety a lot is gratitude. Initially, it might look a bit fake and may demand a lot of effort, but you must still do it. Initially, your negative thoughts might be too overpowering, but you must understand the negative thoughts are already there within you, so you must cultivate thoughts of gratitude to balance things out.



Workout daily



When we feel anxious, our body is primed for fight or flight, and releases the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline; this can cause elevated blood pressure, a racing heart, and sweating. Exercise can help us burn off the negative energy that, in our more primitive days, would have been used either fleeing, or fighting, a threat. You could take a brisk walk, put on your running shoes and hit the tarmac, or jump around to an aerobics video or your favourite music in your living room. Regular exercise and meditation really help in keeping one centred. That's something you must do if you want to overcome social anxiety.



Consult a doctor



Communication is the key in all mental health conditions. Sharing your feelings and speaking to people around you is pertinent. Listening is also important at times. Imagine something is triggering your anxiety, which is a result of negative thoughts about you that come to your mind again and again. If you shift the focus of your thoughts towards someone else, that also helps in containing the anxiety. Also, make sure you reach out to a psychologist and a psychiatrist. Professional guidance is a must if you want the best results. It's imperative to use these two services simultaneously rather than giving importance to one and skipping the other. Medication and therapy are equally important.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal