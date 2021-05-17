Here we are with 5 health advantages of having boiled water daily that will keep your immunity strong and will help your body fight during the ongoing global pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is spreading its wings and the situation is getting extremely severe. So far India has witnessed 2.5 crore cases of coronavirus while, 2.74 lakh people have succumbed to this disease. Amidst such a scenario it gets very important to not just follow COVID-19 guidelines by the government but also keep a check on you health and daily routine.

Unlike the previous strain, this new strain of virus is affecting all age groups. Therefore, it is crucial to take necessary precautions to keep the symptoms at a bay. And one of the best ways to do that is to drinks lots and lots of hot water. Yes, it's true! Hot water has many health benefits and has been recommended by many doctors and dieticians to add it to your regular practice.

Good for nasal congestion

If you have issues like nasal congestion in your nose, a glass of hot water can do wonders. You can even take steam with hot water. The vapours of it may help clear your sinus and congestion. It is also beneficial if you have a running nose.

Keeps your digestion healthy

A hot water glass daily may keep your digestive system intact. It eliminates the extra food particles to collect in the sides which helps clear the waste more appropriately. One of the major symptoms of COVID-19 is stomach-related issues like diarrhea. Therefore, boiled water can be of great help in this case.

Helps in improving blood circulation

Keeping a track of your blood pressure is a good habit when it comes to staying healthy. And especially during COVID-19 pandemic when hypertension is such a big issue, it is very important to control it as it can result in severe diseases like cardiovascular issues. Therefore, drinking hot water is recommended as it is good for your blood flow and improves the circulation.

Reduces stress levels

Hot water is not just good for your digestive and cardiovascular health but also your mental health. Yes, it improves the functioning of your mind as it relieves stress. Having boiled water every day can help you attain peace, stay positive and relaxed.

Helps relieve symptoms of achalasia

Hot water also helps in relieving the symptoms of achalasia which is an issue that occurs in your oesophagus. In this condition one finds it difficult to swallow food and it gets stuck in the oesophagus.

