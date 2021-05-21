COVID-9 Testing: This method of Corona test has also been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Here’s all you need to know about the Sterile Saline Gargle Technique.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has found a new way of testing the Coronavirus. It can now be done simply through gargling instead of giving nasopharyngeal (mouth and nose) swab, which may not be a conformable process for many. This method of Corona test has also been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Here’s all you need to know about the Sterile Saline Gargle Technique

What is the Sterile Saline Gargle Technique?

NEERI, a constituent laboratory of CSIR has prepared a technique in which a potentially infected person is asked to gargle using the saline water for 15-20 seconds and then the saline is stored in a vial. Testing the sample from the stored saline can tell whether the person has Corona or not.

Only one bottle and Saline water will be required in this test and the results will be as reliable as the RT-PCR test as claimed by NEERI. Unlike the sample extracted from the mouth and nose swap through a cotton needle, there is no danger of getting less swab in this test.

Also, a sterile saline gargle is easy to transport to a lab. It doesn’t necessarily require a certain temperature to be transported, unlike the Saliva swab. The Saline Gargle Test is also inexpensive as compared to the prevailing technique of the Corona Test. For this reason, experts call this technique of testing Corona very effective in a country like India which has a large population.

The Saline water gargle test was first developed by the US and other countries during the first wave of COVID-19. It was later cleared by the ICMR and given a green flag to use. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use to the Saline water gargle test in September last year. Nagpur-based environmental virology cell (EVC) of NEERI developed the test in India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan